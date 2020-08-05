Mega Millions Ticket Worth $10K Sold in NJ

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at McKinley Convenience Store located on McKinley Avenue in Manahawkin, according to the NJ Lottery website.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Tuesday, August 4th were: 02, 22, 30, 42 and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The next Mega Millions jackpots swells to $22 million with an $18 million cash option for this Friday's drawing.

The odds for scoring a big lottery jackpot are huge. I would love to beat those hefty odds and become New jersey's latest millionaire!

Source: njlottery.com

