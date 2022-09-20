If you haven't been to Old Hights Brewing Company in Hightstown yet, you really need to check this place out. It's just been named one of the best breweries in New Jersey by Brewery Stars.

There's a new list out of the Top 20 Breweries in New Jersey and Old Hights came in at #17. That's pretty impressive considering there are 149 breweries across the state.

The rankings take how great the beer is and the atmosphere/experience of the brewery into consideration, so I'm not surprised Old Hights made the list. Actually, I think it should be higher on the list.

If you've been there you know the vibes are everything. It's such a cool place to hang with your friends and the beer is great. There's a taproom and a beer garden to hang out in. You can bring your own food or have food delivered right to the brewery.

During the Fall, when evenings get a little cooler, is the perfect time to visit Old Hights because they have a bunch of firepits that your group can sit around and drink...love it.

It could also set a really scene for a date night....a firepit, sharing some beer, under the stars. Good idea, isn't it?

Just keep in mind that the firepits and tables can't be reserved, it's first come, first served, so get there early.

On Facebook they're promising two seasonal can drops this week. Can't wait to see what they are.

The Taproom hours are Wednesdays 5pm - 9pm, Thursdays 5pm - 9pm, Fridays 5pm - 9pm, Saturdays 12pm - 9pm and Sundays 12pm - 7pm.

All of Old Hights beer is available on tap, in 16 ounce 4-packs of cans, crowlers and growlers to go. Check out the beer menu here.

Old Hights Brewing Company is located at 123 West Ward Street in Hightstown.

