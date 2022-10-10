Now this is a trail I'd like to follow.

After New Jersey was named The Best Pizza State in America last year by Food & Wine, now they've gone a step further and created an Official NJ Pizza Trail.

October is National Pizza Month. A great way to celebrate would be to go visit a few of these places on the trail.

The trail is made up of 10 of the best pizza places throughout the Garden State.

Mercer County is home to one of the ten on the list. No surprise, it's DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville.

Here's what Food & Wine had to say about it:

"Get a slice of the home country by ordering from De Lorenzo's. The family, who immigrated from Southern Italy, established the first Tomato Pie restaurant in 1947 and has been slinging the same delicious recipes ever since. Ssnag a signature Italian Tomato Pie, which comes with just the right amount of char along the crust, and choose all the toppings you can dream of adding from its lengthy menu."

Another one of my absolute favorite pizza shops in the area also made the list. It's Federici's in Freehold.

Food & Wine says:

"For more than 100 years, Federici's Family Restaurant has been dedicated to sharing personal family recipes. Don't miss their award-winning thin crust pizza with both traditional and modern topping options, including its not-to-miss buffalo chicken option."

Can you tell I have a thing for thin crust pizza? Yummmm.

To see the other 8 pizza place that are on the NJ Pizza Trail, click here.

PS. There is another local pizza shop that absolutely should have made the list I think...Conte's in Princeton. Thin crust, absolutely delicious....the little pepperoni slices are the best.

