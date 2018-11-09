Mercer County Parks Commission to host #OptOutside

The Mercer County Parks Commission wants you to forget about shopping on Black Friday and get out and enjoy nature. On Friday, Nov. 23rd from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. they've got many events planned at Roebling Park, Mercer Meadows and Baldpate Mountain.

You start out by Choosing your Own Adventure Passport and then your journey begins! You'll get to search through clues on your scavenger hunt and you can even win awesome prizes from REI, who's the sponsor of #OptOutside. No scavenger hunt? No problem? If you want a little bit of a challenge, you can do a 5 mile hike up Baldpate Mountain!

If you're not a big Black Friday shopper, this looks like fun! Challenge yourself and do something different!

For more info, click here!

(Mercer County News)