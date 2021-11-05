Mezeh Grill Coming Soon to Hamilton Township, NJ

There's a new, casual restaurant coming soon to Hamilton Township. It's called Mezeh Grill. Have you ever heard of it?

It's going to be in Hamilton Marketplace on Route 130 North. I saw the "Coming Soon" sign while I was doing some shopping over there. The "fast casual" restaurant will be in the new building that's being built in the Kohl's parking lot, across from Red Robin and the Dairy Queen Chill and Grill. Mission BBQ will also be in that new strip building.

I checked out the website and I think we're going to like it. First of all, I love the fact that there are no other locations near us. The closest one is in King of Prussia, PA. It will be great to try out something new to the area.

Mezeh Grill is based in Virginia and is a Mediterranean grill. They make all of their food in house from all natural and fresh ingredients. It's been around since 2013 with locations in Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania (King of Prussia), and coming soon to NY, and obviously, NJ. It seems as if Hamilton will be the first NJ location.

The menu is cool. You pick a meal, a base, a protein, toppings, and a sauce. You can add drinks, sweets, and sides. It looks so good. Click here to check it out.

No word on a grand opening date yet. As soon as I find out, I'll let you know.

I know a lot of locals are looking forward to Mission BBQ opening as well. It looked like there's still some work to be done in there too. I'll keep you posted.

