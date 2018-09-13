Michelle Obama’s Book Tour Coming to Our Area

If you love Michelle Obama, you could see her in person, in our area, soon.

I just saw on People that she's doing a 10-city book tour for her memoir, Becoming. She says "it's honest, it's totally and utterly me. So I'm also a little frightened because it's so candid and honest and open."

I would love to see her! One of the stops is at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on November 29th. Tickets start at $29.50.

You can get them on Ticketmaster starting on September 21st. For more details, you can check out the tour website.