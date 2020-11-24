The Situation is Going to be a Daddy

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and his wife Lauren just announced they are expecting a baby. Mike & Lauren announced the happy news on their Instagram just a little while ago with a Christmas baking theme. Super cute!

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino revealed they had a miscarriage last year shortly after Mike was released from federal prison. Mike was in the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville New York for eight months for tax evasion. Despite the announcement to his Jersey Shore roommates and multiple media outlets, the couple seemed hopeful they would still become parents one day. That day is coming in 2021. We are so happy for these two.

