Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino doesn't seem to mind getting attention.

From the early days of 'Jersey Shore,' to current-day episodes of 'Family Vacation,' 'Sitch likes to be front and center. But, only on TV.

I'm about to give you a tour of the posh "Situation Estate" that he doesn't want you to see.

How do I know that?

When I first published an initial look into Mike's pad I got a call from his rep demanding that I take it down.

Sorrentino wasn't embarrassed by the inside of his home. He shouldn't be. It's a sweet space.

This rep claimed that I was responsible for people driving up to his residence and taking pics.

Sorry, dude. With fame comes attention. Deal with it.

However, I have not and will not give out the address of the property.

Furthermore, I do not condone anyone disrupting "The Situation's" life and the lives of his family at his home or anywhere else for that matter.

Everyone deserves a certain amount of privacy.

So why am I publishing this? This house is really nice. I admire it and think fans will enjoy getting a virtual tour.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is living his best life with his family inside a $1.8 million Holmdel mansion.

This 9,800 square-foot home is so sweet, with seven bedrooms, and seven baths.

One of the mansion's coolest features is an observation deck that gives onlookers a full view of the New York City skyline.

Eonline.com says the property "also seems to be in a quiet area, secluded from the bustle of city life and surrounded by nature."

It's actually modest by 'Situation' standards, but he seems to be a changed man after serving eight months in prison for fraud.

Even though Sorrentino was ordered to pay $123,000 in restitution and a $10,000 fine, it seems his stint in the slammer didn't set him back too badly.

Here's a peek inside Mike and Lauren's digs.