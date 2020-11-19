Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa just teamed up for the ultimate girl power anthem, "Prisoner."

Lipa and Cyrus teased their collaboration on social media prior to its release on Friday (November 20). "COMING 4 BLOOD #PRISONER w/ my main squeeze @DUALIPA," Cyrus tweeted. She also responded to another tweet about it being International Men's Day, replying, "Not on my calendar."



The video itself shows off the rock star lifestyle, beginning with the pair driving a tour bus. Their bus quickly turns into a party that becomes soaked in cherry juice. They finally hit the stage to perform a concert, still covered in the juice. The video ends with a message: "In loving memory of all my exes, eat s--t."

Watch the "Prisoner" music video, below.

The new collaboration comes from Cyrus' seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, set to release November 27.

The record replaces the previously scheduled She Is Miley Cyrus, which was originally supposed to follow 2019's She Is Coming EP. Almost all of the songs were destroyed in the 2018 California wildfires that ruined her Malibu home, so Cyrus began working on a new project that details her current life.

Learn the lyrics to Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa's "Prisoner," below.

Intro: Miley Cyrus

Prisoner, prisoner, locked up

Can't get you off my mind, off my mind

Lord knows I tried a million times, million times, oh, oh

Why can't you, why can't you just let me go?

Verse 1: Dua Lipa

Strung out on a feeling, my hands are tied

Your face on my ceiling, I fantasize

Oh I can't control it, I can't control it (control it)

I try to replace it with city lights

I'll never escape it, I need the high

Oh I can't control it, I can't control it (control it)

Pre-Chorus: Miley Cyrus

You keep making it harder to stay

But I still can't run away

I gotta know why can't you, why can't you just let me go?

Chorus: Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa

Prisoner, prisoner, locked up

Can't get you off my mind, off my mind

Lord knows I tried a million times, million times, oh

Why can't you, why can't you just let me go?

Prisoner, prisoner, locked up

Can't get you off my mind, off my mind

Lord knows I tried a million times, million times, oh

Why can't you, why can't you just let me go?

Verse 2: Miley Cyrus

I tasted heaven now I can't live without it

I can't forget you when your love is the loudest

Oh, I can't control it, I can't control it (can't control it)

Repeat Pre-Chorus: Dua Lipa

Repeat Chorus: Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa

Outro: Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa

Can't get you off my mind

Why can't you just let me go? A million times.

I wanna know why can't you, why can't you?

I wanna know why can't you, why can't you?

I gotta know why can't you, why can't you just let me go?