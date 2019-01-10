Miller Lite Offering Free Beer if the Eagles Beat the Saints

You could have ANOTHER reason to cheer for the Eagles on Sunday if you like to drink beer:

Yeah, Miller Lite has announced plans to offer free beers to those of legal drinking age at select bears IF the Eagles beat the Saints during Sunday’s divisional playoff game, according to a report from Fox 29.

So basically they’re promising to cover the first round of celebratory beers if the Eagles win on Sunday. We don’t which locations they’ll be offering the free booze at just yet, but if you’re heading into the city to watch the game… you may just luck out with a free beer.

Of course, many Eagles fans will recall: this isn’t the first time that a beer retailer has helped Eagles fan celebrate. Before training camp last year, Lane Johnson (an offensive tackle for the Birds) said free beer would be provided if the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Bud Light responded to say the party was on them if the Birds won it all… and they paid up. During the Super Bowl celebration parade in February 2018, Bud Light representatives gave out free beer at many of the cities busiest bars.

Getty Images for Bud Light Bud Light x Eagles Super Bowl Celebration

By the way, it sounds like Miller Lite is going to pay out no matter what happens during the game. The company has reportedly made the same offer to fans who will be watching the game on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.