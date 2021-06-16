Miller’s Ale House Coming to Princeton

Sounds like you're going to have another dining option in Mercer County. Miller's Ale House is coming to Princeton, according to restaurant employees. But, I'm told it may be a year or so before it opens.

While I was scrolling on Facebook, I came across a post in a private Lawrence Township Community, NJ group that I'm in that read, "Miller's Ale House going where Houlihan's was...maybe?!"

I was intrigued, so followed the thread. A woman commented that the rumor was true. A bartender at Miller's Ale House had told her (while she was at the restaurant in Langhorne last week) that they were indeed opening a Princeton location. The woman HOPED the restaurant would be opening in the former Houilhan's spot, at the Mercer Mall entrance on Route 1 South. Hmmmm....

If you know me, you know how curious I am, so I called Miller's Ale House in Langhorne to see if I could find out more information. The first employee I spoke with had no idea. He asked a manager, and I was told that yes, they were opening a Princeton location, but, not until 2022. No other details.

Thinking more about the comment the woman made on Facebook, hoping it would be in the old Houlihan's, it would be a great place for it. Miller's is similar to Houlihan's. People were commenting that Houlihan's wasn't in Princeton though, so that couldn't be the new location. But, others chimed in that many businesses in that area use the Princeton name, although not in Princeton proper, so maybe that would be the new spot.

The restaurant and sports bar would be a great addition to the Mercer County dining scene. It's my type of restaurant where you can hang with friends, eat, drink, and watch a game.

If not going in the old Houlihan's, then where?

I guess we'll have to wait and see where and when it opens.

If I hear anything else, I'll let you know.

