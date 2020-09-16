Monmouth & Ocean 2020 Halloween Sex Offender Safety Maps
When it comes to trick-or-treating, safety is paramount. But it goes beyond checking your children's candy.
It's important that you and your family are trick-or-treating in safe locations.
In association with the New Jersey State Police, City-Data.com has compiled maps with the locations of registered sex offenders.
It's important to know that these maps don't include all sex offenders, or necessarily ensure safety. The people listed on these maps are Tier II or Tier III offenders who pose the greatest risk to communities. For further information, please visit the New Jersey State Police Registry.
These maps are not meant to spark debate, but to inform. Do we know the story behind each instance? No. I just think it can't hurt to know who is in your neighborhood.
Here are the maps for Monmouth and Ocean counties: