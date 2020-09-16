Monmouth & Ocean 2020 Halloween Sex Offender Safety Maps

When it comes to trick-or-treating, safety is paramount. But it goes beyond checking your children's candy.

It's important that you and your family are trick-or-treating in safe locations.

In association with the New Jersey State Police, City-Data.com has compiled maps with the locations of registered sex offenders.

It's important to know that these maps don't include all sex offenders, or necessarily ensure safety. The people listed on these maps are Tier II or Tier III offenders who pose the greatest risk to communities. For further information, please visit the New Jersey State Police Registry.

These maps are not meant to spark debate, but to inform. Do we know the story behind each instance? No. I just think it can't hurt to know who is in your neighborhood.

Here are the maps for Monmouth and Ocean counties:

Allenhurst

Asbury Park

Atlantic Highlands

Barnegat

Beachwood

Belmar

Bradley Beach

Farmingdale

Forked River

Freehold

Highlands

Keansburg

Keyport

Lake Como

Lakehurst

Lakewood

Lavallette

Leonardo

Long Branch

Manahawkin

Manasquan

Matawan

Monmouth Junction

Neptune City

Ocean Gate

Ocean Grove

Pine Beach

Point Pleasant Beach

Point Pleasant

Red Bank

Rumson

Seaside Heights

Seaside Park

Spring Lake

Tinton Falls

Toms River

Tuckerton

Union Beach

Waretown

West Long Branch