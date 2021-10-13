More than 100 NJ towns are OK with some form of legal weed

Bergen, Burlington, Camden and Monmouth counties appear to lead the pack when it comes to communities giving a green light for legal weed businesses — either medical or recreational sales or cultivation of cannabis—under updated state regulations.

At least 14 communities in Bergen and nearly a dozen in Burlington have opted to allow some form of regulated cannabis business, while eight communities each in Camden and Monmouth counties have opted in.

In Milltown, voters have the final say while casting ballots in November.

Milltown Borough Council adopted an ordinance back in July that prohibits all marijuana businesses, including medical marijuana facilities, but also put a question on the ballot asking whether licensed retailers should be allowed to have shops within two areas at the center of the community.

Municipalities had until late summer to pass new bans on legal marijuana operations.

The ​​Council was hosting an open forum Thursday, on the non-binding cannabis referendum question being posed to voters on Nov. 2.

As of early October, there were 23 medical marijuana dispensaries, or Alternative Treatment Centers open across the state, with more in the queue as the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission could award licenses to new medical marijuana cultivation centers at its meeting on Friday.

Newly adopted rules establish the state’s recreational cannabis industry. When licensed dispensaries are opened, adults over 21 years old will be able to purchase and possess up to an ounce of cannabis, under the state’s Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act.

An unofficial count by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities from August found that 360 communities had opted out and 90 had opted in, just before the deadline for ordinances blocking marijuana businesses. It didn’t yet have information on 115 others, at that point.

The following list by county includes those that had opted into some form of licensed marijuana operations, either for medical or recreational use, based on the previous league survey and current dispensary and cultivation sites.

Atlantic County

Atlantic City (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Egg Harbor Township (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Absecon

Galloway

Pleasantville

Bergen County

Paramus (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Rochelle Park (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Cliffside Park

Elmwood Park

Fair Lawn

Fort Lee

Garfield

Hackensack

Lodi

Maywood

Moonachie

North Arlington

Rutherford

Saddle Brook

Teaneck

Wood-Ridge

Burlington County

Bordentown City (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Edgewater Park (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Bass River

Burlington City

Cinnaminson

Delran

Eastampton

Evesham

Lumberton

Mount Holly

Riverside

Shamong

Camden County

Bellmawr (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Williamstown (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Barrington

Collingswood

Gibbsboro

Oaklyn

Pennsauken

Somerdale

Voorhees

Waterford

Cape May County

Woodbine

Cumberland County

Bridgeton

Millville

Vineland (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Essex County

Bloomfield (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Maplewood (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Montclair (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Belleville

Irvington

West Orange

Gloucester County

Deptford (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Elk

Franklin

Greenwich

Woodbury

Woolwich

Hudson County

Secaucus (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Bayonne

East Newark

Jersey City

Hunterdon County

Readington (current cannabis cultivation for medicinal use)

Flemington

Lambertville

Mercer County

Ewing

Hamilton

Lawrence (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Middlesex County

Cranbury (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Woodbridge (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Highland Park

New Brunswick

North Brunswick

South River

Monmouth County

Eatontown (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Neptune (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Aberdeen

Freehold Borough

Matawan

Neptune City

Ocean Township

Red Bank

Morris County

Boonton

Butler

Rockaway Borough

Rockaway Township

Passaic County

Paterson (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Haledon

Passaic

West Milford

Salem County

Lower Alloways Creek

Somerset County

Franklin

North Plainfield

Somerville

South Bound Brook

Sussex County

Andover Township

Lafayette (current cannabis cultivation for medicinal use)

Union County

Elizabeth (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Union (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Plainfield

Rahway

Warren County

Phillipsburg (existing medical marijuana dispensary)

Frelinghuysen

Hackettstown

With previous reporting by Michael Symons

