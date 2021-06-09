WILDWOOD — Police on Tuesday revealed that a threat was made Sunday against Morey's Piers, which turned out to be one of four threats made against schools and organizations in New Jersey within the past six days.

Police said the threat was phoned into 911 around 7:40 p.m. and due to the nature of the threat the three piers were evacuated. After a search that involved several law enforcement agencies including the FBI and State Police, the venue was declared safe at 12:30 a.m. early Monday.

A threat against the campuses of Rowan University on Tuesday was also the reason that Glassboro moved their voting polls to the county complex.

"The entire municipality of Glassboro, 13 voting districts, were all moved to a safe, different location due to the multiple bomb threats," said Gloucester County Superintendent of Elections Stephanie Salvatore.

Earlier on Tuesday, Asbury Park High School and the Thurgood Marshall Elementary School were both put on lockdown after a threat was received. The district's other schools sheltered in place. All schools were reopened around noon.

The threat also interrupted voting at Asbury Park High School, the only school used as a polling location in the city.

Asbury Park Police and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday afternoon did not respond to a request for more information.

A bomb threat was also made to a business near the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach on Thursday leading to its evacuation.

