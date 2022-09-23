Happy Fall! Check Out The Morgan’s Pier Fall Festival in Philly Sep 22 – Oct 29!

Never too early to start planning your Halloween fun!

And if you're dying for an event to enjoy with your fellow adult friends with no kids hanging around, then you're gonna want to check out this Halloween event in Philadelphia!

According to PhillyVoice.com, the Morgan's Pier Fall Festival will run through Sept. 22 through Oct. 29 on the waterfront! The festival will feature the Halloween party on Oct 29 to close out the season.

This whole fall festival itself will feature an outdoor restaurant and beer garden, complete with pumpkins/fall decor, haystacks, pumpkin carving, Oktoberfest beers and live music!

Imagine eating delicious local food, sipping on seasonal beers and enjoy live acoustic music by the waterfront with your best pals. Live music will be on Thursday night plus weekends.

You'll enjoy a wonderful array of yummy and seasonal foods like flatbread pizzas, chicken wings, cheesesteak egg rolls, burgers, pumpkin toast, crab macaroni and cheese, salads, seafood and more! So come ravenous.

Morgan's Pier Oktoberfest

The Oktoberfest special event will take place on from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. This day will feature German food specials and beer. And the first 200 people in the door will get a free stein! Get your pre-sale tickets for $50 for general admission or get your tickets at the door for $60.

Morgan's Pier Adults-Only Halloween Party

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. With entry, the Halloween party will feature a costume contest, free hot dogs, and all-you-can-drink beverages. Tickets are $60 and will go on sale mid-October.

For more information, check out PhillyVoice.com and the Morgan's Pier website. You can also check for updates on their Instagram page.

