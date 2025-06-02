I love everything about summer, except one thing.

Can you guess what it is?

I'd be willing to bet you agree with me on this thing...or should I say things?

I love traveling to the beach, BBQs, hanging out at a pool, gardening, you name it, but I can't stand mosquitoes.

Ildar Abulkhanov Ildar Abulkhanov loading...

Ugh. You agree, don't you?

Mosquitoes are everywhere in Spring, Summer, and Fall

They seem to be unavoidable in the late-spring, summer, and even warmer fall months, and they're incredibly annoying.

A mosquito is sucking blood, by piercing its proboscis mouth into the skin Jojo Dexter loading...

Nothing seems to work to alleviate the itch of the pesky bug bites.

READ MORE: Huge Sand Sculptures at Peddler's Village All Summer Long

I've heard so many different so-called solutions to stop scratching the bites, but none have effectively worked for long for me.

globalmoments globalmoments loading...

The most popular tip is to slather the pink Calamine lotion all over the marks the mosquitoes leave.

Although, it's a pretty shade of pink, polka-dotting myself with it relieves the itch temporarily, not long-term.

Another tip is to put the pasty Crest toothpaste on the little lumps.

Toothbrush and tube of toothpaste isolated on white background. 3d illustration Bet_Noire loading...

I have to say, this has worked better for me than Calamine lotion, but the relief doesn't last long either.

Have you ever heard of digging your fingernail into a mosquito bite?

Get our free mobile app

Yup, supposedly, if you make an "X" by pressing your fingernail into the bite, it stops the itch.

That hasn't been my experience.

READ MORE: Bucks County, PA is getting its first CAVA; Here's Where

You just have to wait it out and within a few uncomfortable days, it goes away...until the next one...unless you dress appropriately.

Mosquito on human hand. Jonathan Austin Daniels loading...

Listen to this.

There are 4 colors that attract mosquitoes, believe it or not.

So, if you stop wearing them, mosquitoes will sometimes pass you by for the sucker who is wearing the colors.

I'm not kidding.

Here are the colors to stop wearing so mosquitoes leave you alone this summer.

KEEP READING