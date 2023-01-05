The Most Expensive Restaurant in New Jersey Will Break the Bank

When eating out I'm perfectly fine grabbing a sub from Wawa. No hassle. In and out.

But every once and a while you have to treat yourself, and your partner or guests.

Last month my girlfriend and I went to Morton's Steakhouse.

We had heard rave reviews from everybody, so we had to try it for ourselves.

I got the 12 oz. filet.

My girlfriend got the wagyu filet. Fancy.

We also ordered a couple of shareable sides.

Between the meal, the drinks (a lot of drinks), and the tip, it set me back a little over $400.

Now, some may think it's crazy to spend that kind of money on one meal.

In my defense, this was a once-a-year, possibly once every-five years kind of meal.

Eating out is pricy, especially right now.

It doesn't matter where you go, if you get a decent-sized meal and some drinks, that bill is going to be big.

There are some restaurants in New Jersey, however, when you know before you go that you're going whipping out that credit card.

The folks at food-obsessed Food Love sought to find the most expensive restaurant in every state.

New Jersey's priciest place has reviews like:

Definitely have to break the piggy bank. It's not cheap, but you pay for what you get.

If you have money to blow hundreds, the fish is pretty high quality.

Open up that wallet and pull out your purse, New Jersey's most expensive restaurant is Mediterranean fish house Varka Estiatorio in Ramsey.

How expensive is Varka? Most of the seafood is sold by weight.

According to Love Food, the Dover sole goes for $55 a pound! The average weight is just over three pounds.