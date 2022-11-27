MrBeast Burger is Opening Another Virtual “Ghost” Kitchen in NJ!

Looks like MrBeast is expanding his empire in New Jersey!

Back in September, YouTuber MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) opened his first brick-and-mortar Jersey MrBeast Burger restaurant at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

Now, another MrBeast Burger is about to open in Manasquan, located at Blend On Main (152 Main St). But this time, it'll be a virtual "ghost kitchen," according to NJ.com.

When I first saw the term "ghost kitchen," I bet you i thought the same thing you did: "What the hell is a ghost kitchen?" But the concept isn't new to any of us. It's just a clever name for delivery or pickup only. No dining in. There are over 1700 MrBeast burger ghost kitchens in the country!

The ghost kitchen will offer the same full menu as the brick-and-mortar. Their menu items feature burgers, chicken sandwiches, grilled cheese, Impossible burgers, fries and onion rings. Better save one of these for a cheat meal!

If you have a pre-teen in the house, they can probably tell you all about MrBeast. His following is insane. He just broke the record for the most-subscribed-to creator on YouTube with over 112 million subscribers , finally surpassing PewDiePie, who held the record for 10 years!

No word yet on when the ghost kitchen will open at Blend on Main, but we'll let you know! Even though you won't be able to dine-in when you order from the MrBeast Burger menu, you can still dine in for Blend on Main's menu!

Have you ever had a MrBeast burger? I'm still not convinced they'd be better than say, Five Guys, for instance (lol). Give us your verdict!

