I love road trips.

With the trees blooming and becoming greener, and summer knocking on our door, I absolutely love the idea of hitting the open road again.

I’m really surprised that a lot of people do not like to do this but I love it.

Recently, my wife and I will pack up the girls, jump in the car, and aimlessly drive.

Even without a plan. I just get on the road and put the windows down listen to the radio, and music, throw on a podcast or even drive in silence.

I vividly recall, that when I was younger, driving for work was never a second thought. Where I grew up in eastern Pennsylvania, most of the job opportunities were 40+ miles at least.

In high school, I worked in Sussex County at a small-town radio station, every afternoon and night, I would make the drive. Then I was fortunate to have a small part at a Jersey Shore radio station which was roughly 135 miles one way. As the years went on and move around the country continued, the road trips back home became longer and longer.

That aside, the best part about living in our area is you can travel to major cities, and hit quiet destinations, all in a short amount of time.

We have some of the most beautiful and scenic routes throughout the tri-state area.

No, sorry about that, Garden State Parkway, you are not included in this scenic view list for New Jersey

Maybe, right there, around exit 0.

The must-drive road in New York.

The Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway is a beautiful 80+ mile drive around the Cayuga Lake in Upstate New York. This drive is obviously gorgeous during the summer months, but definitely a sight during fall.

Another 'must drive' road in the tri-state area can be found in Pennsylvania.

The Gateway to the Endless Mountains is nestled just north of the Scranton / Wilkes-barre area along the Susquehanna River.

One of the 'Must Drive' roadways in New Jersey belongs to the Palisades Parkway.

Lush green wooded areas during the summer, scenic overlooks, and of course views of Manhattan, this is the absolute top roadway in New Jersey for a nice summer road trip.