How Much Money Does The NJ Devil Make Per NHL Season?

The New Jersey Devils have a sort of cult following within the state and for good reason.

New Jersey doesn’t have its own football, baseball, or basketball teams so everyone with New Jersey pride usually roots for the Devils if you’re from the Garden State.

With a history full of great moments and super-loyal fans, they’re one of the NHL’s most exciting teams. Let’s be honest though, one of the coolest parts of the Devils is their mascot, the N.J. Devil.

Whether he’s running around at games, or showing up at local events, N.J. Devil is a huge part of what makes the Devils so much fun in my personal opinion.

Yes, we go to hockey games to watch hockey, but all of the other nuances make the games that much more entertaining.

I would go out of a limb and say mascots like the N.J. Devil aren’t just there for laughs, they’re basically the heart and soul of their teams.

At games, he’s hyping up the crowd, taking selfies with fans, and making sure everyone’s having a good time, but it doesn’t stop there.

The N.J. Devil is out and about at community events, helping the Devils connect with people outside of the arena. I’m sure we can all agree it looks like a really fun yet exhausting gig to have if you’re a sports mascot. I’ve also always wondered how much these mascots make.

How Much Does The New Jersey Devil’s Mascot Make Per Season?

We don’t know exactly how much N.J. Devil makes in a year, but we’ve got some clues. For fundraisers, he charges $125 for just 30 minutes according to Sportskeeda.

If it’s a bigger event, like a holiday party or a grand opening, it’s about $800 for 40 minutes. That’s around $1,200 an hour! Not bad, right?

When you add up all the games he’s at and the events he does, it’s pretty clear N.J. Devil’s pulling in some decent cash.

Most NHL mascots make between $25,000 and $75,000 a year according to Your Money Magic, and with all his gigs, N.J. Devil is probably on the higher end of that.

He’s not just a mascot, he’s a big part of what makes the Devils awesome, both on and off the ice.

