Netflix Announces ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff and Stage Play

The Duffer brothers have been adamant that Stranger Things will end after its upcoming fifth season. But no one could look at the incredible viewership numbers for the show and think Netflix was simply going to let its biggest English-language franchise come to an end. That’s just not going to happen.

Although previously rumored, today Netflix announced their plans, which are being developed in conjunction with the Duffers and their new Upside Down Pictures production company. Yes, there will be a “live-action Stranger Things spinoff series” and it’s going to be based on “an original idea by the Duffer brothers.” So far, no one is saying what that is — and according to the Duffers almost no one has guessed it.

But wait! There’s more! On top of the Stranger Things spinoff, the Duffers’ company is also working on “a new stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things.” The project is being produced by Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry, and Netflix. Hey, it worked for Harry Potter, why not Stranger Things too?

In addition to those projects, the Duffers announced they are also working on an “all-new live-action television adaptation of the renowned Japanese manga and anime series Death Note.” (Previously, Netflix released a live-action Death Note movie that was met with less than glowing reviews.) They are also working on a television series version of The Talisman, based on the novel by Stephen King and Peter Straub.

That’s an awful lot of stuff for two dudes to create so we’ll see which of these projects winds up making it to the screen (or the stage!) first. Meanwhile, the full season of Stranger Things 4 is now available on Netflix. And work has already begun on Stranger Things Season 5.

