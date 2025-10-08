Here's some good news if you love a good 'ole Philly cheesesteak. One of the restaurants in the area, well known for them, is expanding, according to Philly Voice.

Steve's Prince of Steaks is expanding

It's Steve's Prince of Steaks.

The family-run shop is opening a second Bucks County location soon, making it even easier to get your hands on their delicious sandwiches.

The second Bucks County location is on Easton Road

The new restaurant is on Easton Road, across from the Creekview shopping center, where Target and Lowe's are, in Warrington.

The grand opening will be on Saturday, October 18.

If you've never had a Philly cheesesteak, and you'd like to go see what all the hype is about, you need to be prepared. The way you order is very important.

You will be asked two crucial questions:

1. What kind of cheese would you like?

2. Would you like onions?

When it comes to the cheese, you have a few choices. You can pick Whiz, Provolone, or American.

When it comes to onions, if you'd like them, you say "wit." If you don't want onion you say "widout."

Most likely, you'll get asked both questions together, so get ready.

Ha ha. If you want Cheese Whiz and onions, you'd say, "Whiz wit." Then, you can add toppings like hot or sweet peppers, and condiments.

All this talk about cheesesteaks is making me hungry.

This will be its 5th location

The new Warrington restaurant is the fifth location of the popular, local chain. The original Steve's Prince of Steaks opened way back in 1980 in Northeast Philadelphia (corner of St. Vincent Street and Bustleton Avenue).

The other Bucks County location is in Langhorne. A Wildwood location opened last year, and there is one more in Philadelphia.

The newest Steve's Prince of Steaks is located at 404 Easton Road in Warrington.

