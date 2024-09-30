Hey Warminster, you have a new fast food option in town.

If you’ve been craving some classic roast beef sandwiches, you're in luck, a brand-new Arby’s is now open.

It’s located in the Center Point Place shopping center on Street Road and York Road, right by the Giant grocery store. The Giant gas pumps are right behind it.

Honestly, I thought Arby’s was becoming a thing of the past.

I don’t see too many around anymore, but this new spot is proving me wrong,

I've heard locals are thrilled.

You know the Arby's slogan, right?

"We've got the Meats."

Everybody knows that. Haha. I love it.

Whether you’re a fan of their famous roast beef sandwiches, crispy curly fries, or the underrated but delicious Jamocha shakes, Arby’s still has all your favorites.

If you’re in the mood to switch things up, they’ve also got some newer menu items like the Smokehouse Brisket and the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

Of course, the Classic Beef ‘n Cheddar and French Dip are still there to satisfy any Arby’s craving you’ve been holding onto.

With this fresh location in Warminster, grabbing a quick bite just got a little easier.

Whether you’re doing some grocery shopping at Giant or any of the other stores, you can stop in and enjoy some tasty fast food.

It’s great to see Arby’s making a comeback, and I have a feeling this location is going to be a hit.

So, if you’re in the area, swing by and check it out.

