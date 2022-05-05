Hope you're hungry. A new restaurant is opening in Tropicana Atlantic City next week, just in time for summer trips down the shore, according to a press release, and it sounds like somewhere I want to dine right away.

It's a BBQ restaurant called Wild Honey Smokehouse and Tavern and it's officially opening to the public on Tuesday, May 10th. It has a fun vibe and big selection of BBQ favorites from across the country.

The culinary team traveled all over the U.S. to find different styles of BBQ from different regions to put on the menu. The result? The best of the best...the best quality meat slow cooked and smoked in-house for you to enjoy. I bet you'll be licking your fingers. Lol.

The menu items include BBQ classics St. Louis Ribs, Charlotte (NC) Pulled Pork, Memphis-Rub Half Chicken and Big West Texas Beef Rib just to name a few. My mouth is watering. Lol. If you're not that into BBQ, don't worry, there's plenty more on the menu...the best comfort food around including burgers, sandwiches, Crispy Hushpuppies, Double Sauced Mac and Cheese, and a 2 pound Texas Fair Turkey Leg. Wow. Check this thing out. It's huge...and looks delicious.

Here's one of the burgers. I want one right now. Lol.

There will also be double-barrel smoked cocktails, a huge beer menu, and a long whisky list. Yeesss.

You'll love the live music too. That will kick in after Memorial Day with local and touring bands of all genres and styles being showcased.

Doesn't this sound like fun? One of the perks of living in the Mercer County area is that Atlantic City is just a short drive away and there's always something great going on.

Wild Honey Smokehouse and Tavern is located on the boardwalk in The Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City (where RiRa was).

