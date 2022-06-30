Just two months ago, the recreational use marijuana became legalized in New Jersey, which resulted in $24 million being raked in within just one month!

And now, it looks like psychedelic mushrooms might be next in line to be legalized in New Jersey!

Psilocybin mushroom. Getty Images loading...

According to NJ.com, a new bill has been proposed by state Senate President Nicholas Scutari to legalize the use of psilocybin, the psychedelic compound in "magic mushrooms" for the treatment of mental disorders.

What is psilocybin?

Photo by Pretty Drugthings on Unsplash Photo by Pretty Drugthings on Unsplash loading...

MedicalNewsToday.com defines psilocybin as "a hallucinogenic chemical in certain mushrooms that grow in Europe, South America, Mexico, and the United States." It can produce feelings of euphoria, and it psychedelic effects have been part of a broad, evolving conversation about its medical uses as it relates to mental health, especially in treating anxiety and depression.

What does Bill S2932 propose?

This bill would make it legal for adults 21 years and older to “possess, store, use, ingest, inhale, process, transport, deliver without consideration, or distribute without consideration, four grams or less of psilocybin.”

It "decriminalizes, and expunges past offenses involving, psilocybin production, possession, use, and distribution," according to the bill's synopsis. Adults of-age would also be allowed to grow and cultivate plants or fungi capable of producing psilocybin on private property for personal use as long as they keep it away from minors.

This is a pretty progressive bill that Scutari is enthusiastic about:

“This bill is a recognition of evolving science related to psilocybin and its medical uses related to mental health, and if science can provide relief in any fashion with this natural substance under a controlled environment then we should encourage this science.” (NJ.com)

Photo by Artur Kornakov on Unsplash Photo by Artur Kornakov on Unsplash loading...

We'll see what happens, but it seems like the bill's passing is probably. It has to be passed by the Democrat-controlled state Senate and Assembly and signed by democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

Legalized marijuana and "magic mushrooms in New Jersey! - Can you imagine that? Do you want this bill to be passed?

