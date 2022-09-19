New Casual Restaurant Taking Over Yardley Pizza in Yardley, PA

I've got some local restaurant news for you and I think you're going to like it, although, it's left me scratching my head a little bit.

First things first. The old Yardley Pizza will soon become Sauce Yardley, a new restaurant with some of your old favorites.

I love the new logo....the "S" in Sauce is a sauce ladle. See? Simple. Cute. I love it.

Yardley Restaurant Group Yardley Restaurant Group loading...

Yardley Restaurant Group took over Yardley Pizza a few weeks ago. The group is keeping the most popular items from the menu and adding some of their own making it a must-try new place.

The menu will be expanded to include soups, salads, pastas and more. Don't worry, they'll still be serving pizza too.

The new menu will be revealed when it's finalized. All the fresh ingredients will be from local farmers markets.

I love the Sauce slogan from its website. It says, "Great food does not have to be fancy. Just enjoyed with the ones you love. YEESSS! Love this. Can't wait to try Sauce.

I'll let you know if I find out any more information. You can check out Sauce Yardley's website here.

Ok, here's why this news has me scratching my head a little bit.

If you remember my article on the Morrisville Friendly's closing a few months ago, a Facebook user, "Nicole Lalalobster" commented on that article, "Something fun and exciting is already in the works."

TS Media/Dan Alexander TS Media/Dan Alexander loading...

I kind of figured a new La La Lobster would be taking over that space, even though there's one close by in Yardley.

I thought the next time we heard from her on Facebook there would be more news on that location, but, instead she announced Sauce in Yardley.

Hmmm. What about the old Friendly's? Will it be La La Lobster or something else?

I guess will still have to wait for that news. Hey Nicole! Fill me in. Lol.

