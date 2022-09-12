Is La La Lobster Coming to Morrisville, PA or Something Else?

I may have some really good news for you. It sounds like seafood restaurant, La La Lobster will be opening a new location in Morrisville, PA, but I could be wrong.

If the clue I found turns out to be true, it will be taking over the spot where Friendly's restaurant was for over 40 years on West Trenton Avenue.

So, what' this clue I'm talking about?

I wrote an article about Friendly's closing its doors for good back in mid-July. A co-worker had stopped for a treat on the way home from work and when he arrived the sign was gone, the building empty and a banner on the door basically saying, "Thanks for the memories." You can read it HERE.

I posted the article on the 94.5 PST Facebook page to let area residents know that it was closed. I hadn't read the many comments on the Facebook posts until recently and within them came what I think is a clue.

It was a comment from Facebook user "Nicole Lalalobster" that read, "Something fun and exciting is already in the works."

Hmmm. Does that mean that La La Lobster will be taking over that space? Maybe. Maybe not. The restaurant already has a location not far away in Yardley, PA. There are also locations in Doylestown, PA and in Princeton and Cape May, NJ.

If you haven't been, it's a must. Make sure to try their lobster rolls (they're chilled and wild caught), Lobster Bisque, Lobster Mac & Cheese, Lobster Grilled Cheese and so much more.

It's a very popular place. I'm sure it will do very well IF it comes to Morrisville.

It could also be a brand new project from the La La Lobster people.

I'm dying to know. Only time will tell. I'll let you know if I find out anything else.

