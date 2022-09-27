New Chicken Or The Egg Restaurant Coming Soon to Marlton NJ

New Chicken Or The Egg Restaurant Coming Soon to Marlton NJ

Credit: Instagram @chegg609

Hungry for a new casually cool restaurant in South Jersey? This one is already causing quite the buzz - and it's not even open yet!

According to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg"), which has been a long-time favorite restaurant in Beach Haven since 1991, is expanding to Marlton NJ, located in the Renaissance Square on RT 70.

As you can see here, this new location has been planned for at least a year! Here's a look at the concept sketch from September 2021:

Fast forward to now, the dream is becoming a reality! Here's the progress they're making now (as of Sep 27, 2022):

And here's what makes this even cooler: Unlike the original Beach Haven location, the Marlton location will have a full liquor license with a beer garden, luxurious outdoor seating with picnic tables, couches and fire pits, and occasionally, live music!

For the folks who live in the nearby apartment complex, this will add a lively, "happening" touch to the neighborhood!

Their menu features, breakfast, lunch and dinner options, including pancakes, french toast and waffles, and egg specialties like omelettes, egg sandwiches, and egg platters.

Their lunch and dinner options include more chicken-y items like chicken sandwiches, chicken platters, chicken pot pies, chicken cheesesteaks, and... chicken wings!

And there's SO much more. Check out the full menu HERE!

No mention of an exact opening date, but from the looks of the progress, it could be any day! Will you be checking this place out when it opens?

Here Are 10 Popular Sports Bars in Central Jersey

Rated as favorites on Yelp! Go Sports!

22 Businesses We Want to Open in Bucks County, PA in 2022

Bucks County, PA is home to a TON of great businesses (especially locally owned and operated businesses). But I recently asked my Facebook friends which chain retailers and businesses they wanted to see come to our area, and they helped me make this list below with everything from restaurants, to fast food to shopping and more... these are the 22 businesses we want to open in Bucks County in 2022.
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST