Hungry for a new casually cool restaurant in South Jersey? This one is already causing quite the buzz - and it's not even open yet!

According to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg"), which has been a long-time favorite restaurant in Beach Haven since 1991, is expanding to Marlton NJ, located in the Renaissance Square on RT 70.

As you can see here, this new location has been planned for at least a year! Here's a look at the concept sketch from September 2021:

Fast forward to now, the dream is becoming a reality! Here's the progress they're making now (as of Sep 27, 2022):

And here's what makes this even cooler: Unlike the original Beach Haven location, the Marlton location will have a full liquor license with a beer garden, luxurious outdoor seating with picnic tables, couches and fire pits, and occasionally, live music!

For the folks who live in the nearby apartment complex, this will add a lively, "happening" touch to the neighborhood!

Their menu features, breakfast, lunch and dinner options, including pancakes, french toast and waffles, and egg specialties like omelettes, egg sandwiches, and egg platters.

Their lunch and dinner options include more chicken-y items like chicken sandwiches, chicken platters, chicken pot pies, chicken cheesesteaks, and... chicken wings!

And there's SO much more. Check out the full menu HERE!

No mention of an exact opening date, but from the looks of the progress, it could be any day! Will you be checking this place out when it opens?

