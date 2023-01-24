Sweet! Is a New Crumbl Cookies Coming to This South Jersey Location?

Get your sweet tooth ready in Gloucester County! Another Crumbl Cookies is coming. Honestly, there can never be enough of them, if you ask me.

According to a picture posted by Facebook community page "South Jersey Food Scene", a new Crumbl Cookies location was spotted under construction. The signage is up, and the windows are papered up with signs that say "Coming Soon." Wooh!! Click HERE to see the picture.

This location is in the shopping center adjacent to the Turnersville Walmart Supercenter at 3501 NJ-42.

As someone who lives in South Jersey, this makes me so happy, because Good God... Crumbl Cookies are the Bomb.com.

What sort of cookies can you find in that blessed pink box? Try one of their classics, like Milk Chocolate Chip, Lemon Cupcake, Classic Peanut Butter, French Silk Pie, Caramel Cake, or Classic Pink Sugar. They also feature different limited-time signature flavors. All scrumptious.

Crumbl Cookies has 9 other New Jersey locations:

The new Turnersville location isn't listed on their website yet, but by the looks of the progress in the picture posted on Facebook, it shouldn't be much longer before they officially open for business!

Are you excited for this new location? Which Crumbl Cookies are your favorite? I could die for the classic sugar cookie. Let us know in the comments!

