Looking for someplace new to dine out? Family Café has finally opened in Hamilton Township (Mercer County).

You've probably seen the sign. It's where Starbucks was before the new one with the drive thru was built across White Horse Mercerville Road.

The big "Coming Soon" sign was up for months, but, it's been swapped out for a "Now Open" sign.

Hope you're hungry. It's serving breakfast and lunch primarily and dinner on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. It's closed on Mondays.

Breakfast is served all day (pancakes, waffles, eggs, omelets and more). For lunch there's a big variety of burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders, soups, salads, pasta, seafood and more. You have to go see for yourself.

Locals are buzzing about it on social media. I saw in a private Hamilton community Facebook group that reviews so far are very positive.

Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day...breakfast sandwiches, omelets, pancakes, bacon, pork roll...yum. In my house we even have breakfast for dinner and call it "Brinner."

Although residents are very happy about the new restaurant they're concerned that the parking lot is way too small. Some say it was fine though and the restaurant was almost full. We'll have to wait and see.

Close by there will be another new restaurant in the near future.

PJ's Pancake House is taking over the classic Fame Diner. It's keeping the same footprint but we'll be all new. Click here for more details.

The new Family Café is located at 1150 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, Hamilton Township.

I can't wait to check it out.

