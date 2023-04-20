When Barnegat's Olivia Conforti was diagnosed with a progressive neurological condition, hereditary spastic paraplegia, it was hard to imagine that she would be representing America at the Paraclimbing World Cup event this May, but that is exactly what is happening, and for her, the story is truly just beginning.

Olivia Conforti Kylie Bischoff.com loading...

Olivia’s progressive condition leads to weakening in the muscles of her legs over time affecting their ability to function. In 2013 she discovered rock climbing after a friend suggested she give it a try, and she has been in love with it and has been excelling at it, ever since.

Olivia knew from the beginning that she was different from most of the climbers around her, but that didn’t stop her from learning, improving, and becoming one of the most talented climbers around.

Olivia Conforti Kylie Bischoff.com loading...

One of Olivia’s favorite things about rock climbing is the community of climbers she has met along the way, and now as she progresses in her journey in Paraclimbing, she has found many friends who can relate to her in a way that others can not.

And by the way, she also found the love of her life in that community. Shamus Boulianne, a Paraclimber himself, is the man she is going to marry, so it is clear to see how climbing has truly changed every facet of her life.

Olivia Conforti Kylie Bischoff.com loading...

Due to her success, a second-place finish at the US Paraclimbing Nationals, Olivia will be competing at the World Cup in Salt Lake City, as well as World Cups in Innsbruck, Austria, and Villars, Switzerland this summer. All of that culminates with her competing in the World Championship in Bern, Switzerland.

We are so excited for Olivia and know she is going to do great at all these amazing events. If you want to help her you certainly can. The best way is to help her with the costs of getting to and staying at all these places. You can show your support by donating to her GoFundMe page.

Good luck, Olivia, and keep up the great work. You are an inspiration to us all.

For more information on adaptive climbing in our region and how to get involved, visit ParaCliffHangers.org and adaptiveclimbinggroup.org, and to meet Olivia, visit The Gravity Vault in Brick.

