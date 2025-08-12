Let’s be completely honest. New Jersey definitely does not get the hype that it deserves. We’re a huge target for every other state and always get made fun of for things like Jersey Shore, The Real Housewives of New Jersey and being bad drivers.

The great thing about the state is that whether you’re craving a city vibe for even lazy beach days, this place does have it all. You can live your peaceful suburban life and visit amazing shore towns, hectic cities or even quiet mountain areas all within 2 hour or so. Imagine starting your day with a sunrise walk on the shore, grabbing breakfast in a small town, and wrapping it up in the hills with killer views.

You can commute to NYC or Philly so easily by car or even train or do both in the same afternoon. It’s such an underrated state in my opinion and not just because I’ve grown up here for years.

Wallet Hub Ranks NJ As One of America's Best States

WalletHub just ranked the Garden State the third-best state to live in for 2025, coming in behind only Massachusetts and Idaho. That's a big deal. The report calls out NJ’s third-highest median household income, sitting at over $101,000, and notes we have the second-lowest median debt, roughly 29% of what people earn in a year.

Plus, New Jersey boasts the sixth-lowest poverty rate and the 10th-lowest food insecurity rate of all states.

So it’s safe to say that New Jersey truly is one of the best states in the country; it’s just official now. New Jerseyans have been saying it for years, but now that there are facts to back it up, hopefully, people will start to agree.

