New Jersey Declares State of Emergency, Stay Off The Roads – Hurricane Isaias

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy just declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Isaias nears our area. The measure goes into effect at 5 am on Tuesday (August 4).

The order does NOT put a travel ban into effect at this time, but the governor urges residents to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary.

"If you MUST drive, take it slow, use caution, and leave extra time to get your destination," the governor said late Monday.

The order also closes all state offices in the state. All of the state's essential personnel are to report to work, however.

The governor also reminded residents to make preparations for the storm, w which could bring hurricane-force wind guests too much of the state. Residents are encouraged to take down ALL Temporary structures including outdoor dining tents and umbrellas and all outdoor furniture.

Isaias briefly regained hurricane strength as it approached the Carolina coastline this evening with reported maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for our entire region. Heavy rain and very gusty winds are expected for much of the daytime hours on Tuesday, forecasters say. Rain could fall at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour, in the late morning/early afternoon hours, the National Weather Service says.

Plus, wind gusts up to 70 mph along the Jersey Shore are possible. In the Philadelphia and Central Jersey region, they could reach 60 mph, Townsquare Media's Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says.