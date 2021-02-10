New Jersey Festival of Ballooning Warns of Online Ticket Scam

This is just awful. I think we all want life to get back to normal right? Well, being that the pandemic pretty much began in February and then things started getting shut down and canceled and all that. We really didn't have anything happening last summer because of the shutdown. Sporting Events, concerts and big events like The New Jersey Festival of Ballooning were all canceled. It looked like the festival was going to be canceled again, but it will be happening as long as nothing else changes with the pandemic on July 23rd, 24th & 25th. This is great news for the festival, but not so great news is that a website has been set up claiming to be them and may have scammed some festival goers out of some money.

The New Jersey Festival of Ballooning made the Facebook post below with some details about the scam and telling people who are going to the festival. They say to not purchase tickets from anywhere else besides the website and social media accounts listed in their Facebook post. They don't want anyone falling victim to this website scam and they ask that you share the post and information with anyone you know as well.

I have never been to the New Jersey Festival of Ballooning, but I have always wanted to. I grew up in Middlesex, which isn't too far from where the balloons are launched, so if I was in the Bridgewater area, I actually could see some of them in the sky. I think I need to put this festival on my list of things to do this summer though. Especially with the pandemic and the depressing year it's been, I think it will be a good time for me and my family. Hot air balloons are beautiful are peaceful to me to watch. I am afraid of heights so I don't know if I could ever get inside one and fly up, up and away.