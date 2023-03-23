5 Surprising Things I learned My First Winter In New Jersey

Now that spring is officially here, I've been reflecting on my first winter at the Jersey Shore.

I've lived in a few different places in my life, but nowhere quite like the Jersey Shore.

Everywhere you live is of course a little different from the other; how the towns are laid out, funny local sayings, or who claims to have the best breakfast in town.

At the end of the day though, I've had to adjust to more things than normal when I moved to Jersey.

Don't get me wrong, I love calling the Garden State my home, but there were just some things that took a while to get used to.

For example, I still forget all the time to bring a reusable bag to the grocery store.

You'd think after a year of forgetting something would stick, but here we are.

Also, Jug Handles.

I get the reasoning behind them, but there are still days when I miss a left turn because I blow straight past the jug handle.

A gas stove took some getting used to as well.

I've always had an electric stove/oven, and there was a learning curve when it came to cooking with gas.

What was really surprising however was my first winter at the Jersey Shore.

I'll be honest, I had no idea what to expect.

I moved here last spring, and before I knew it was summer, then local summer, and then fall.

In my eyes, winters at the Jersey Shore would be cold, dark, and miserable.

Now, some days fit that bill to a tee, however, I really came to appreciate the Jersey Shore in the winter.

The peace and quiet, really getting to know all the locals, and seeing the sunset over a frozen bay, are just some of the things that really made my first Jersey Shore winter memorable.

