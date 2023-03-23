Legendary New Jersey Beach Resort Makes Top 20 In America List

We all know that New Jersey has some of the best beaches and boardwalks around, and now we can boast one of the Top 20 beach resorts in the entire nation.

When you stop to think about the best beach resorts in all of America, you have to remember, we're talking east coast, west coast and you can throw Hawaii into the mix, so the competition is pretty stiff.

When a New Jersey beach resort gets mentioned in the same breath as The Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale, Montage Laguna Beach California, and Four Seasons in Lanai, Hawaii, you know that's a pretty awesome day.

So, which New Jersey Beach resort is being given such a high honor from Planetware? Here's a hint. It's considered to be the first beach resort in the entire country, and it's located in one of the most historic and legendary beach towns in New Jersey, and the United States.

The amazing reputation of this Garden State beachfront resort has been growing since the doors first opened in 1816, and generations of beach lovers, and Cape May lovers for that matter have been flocking there since then.

Of course, we're talking about the legendary Congress Hall Hotel in lovely Cape May, and if you've never been there, you need to get it on your bucket list as soon as possible.

This incredible resort lands at #17 on this list of America's best beachfront resorts, and we couldn't agree more. We would have been just fine if it was higher on the list, but we don't want to push our collective luck.

