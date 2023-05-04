It is one of the most popular "comfort foods" and millions love this delicious dish. Mac 'N' Cheese is a fan favorite. According to Seehafernews, "About 110 million Americans will eat macaroni and cheese at least once every 90 days." For many, they may love Mac 'N' Cheese more than that, especially kids who enjoy Mac 'N' Cheese for lunch or dinner.

I enjoy Mac 'N' Cheese with a nice well-done top or maybe with toasted breading. I don't eat a lot of Mac 'N' Cheese, but it has become a great holiday side dish or at a covered dish dinner. Many folks have their own family recipe and use different cheeses, pasta, and other ingredients to make their "own" spin on the dish.

Recently Lovefood did an article about the best spots for Mac 'N' Cheese in America. "Cheesy, creamy, and all-round scrumptious, mac 'n' cheese is the ultimate comfort food. It can be a decadent side or a meal in its own right, loaded with truffle, lobster tail, or barbecued meats."

In the Lovefood article, they chose a local eatery in Jersey City with the best Mac 'N' Cheese in New Jersey. "At Jersey City joint Emma's you can expect to find plenty of hearty, comforting Southern-style fare – and there's nothing heartier or more comforting than the Cast Iron Mac & Cheese, loaded with Cheddar, pepperjack, smoked Gouda, and Gruyère. The creamy, cheesy, great-tasting dish gets customers coming back time and time again."

Have you ever been to Emma's? If so give us your review of their Mac 'N' Cheese. Do you have additional restaurants that you would like to recommend for great "Mac 'N' Cheese"?

