While most of us struggle to get through our monthly bills, it looks like we have more millionaires in our midst in New Jersey than we ever imagined.

We know there is a lot of money in the Garden State and there are a lot of rich people here, but the results of a recent study about millionaires throughout the country are really going to drop your jaw.

Many people say you have to be a millionaire to live in New Jersey, that's more accurate than you might think. It's hard to believe that in a state where so many good people are struggling just to get by, the number of people living the good life in the Garden State is absolutely astounding.

As a matter of fact, when it comes to states with the highest percentage of millionaire households, there is no state with more than New Jersey. That's right, we're #1 according to Zippia.

In New Jersey, the ratio of millionaire households per capita is a whopping 9.76%. It's not me. Is it you? It may not be either of us, but 's apparently one in ten, and that's pretty amazing.

And by the way, in the study, 79% of millionaires say they didn't get their money from an inheritance, and that's also pretty astounding.

Think about this for a minute, New Jersey has more millionaire households per capita than any other state in the nation. That is really hard to believe, but the numbers are the numbers, and if you are one of those households, good for you.

