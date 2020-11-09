New Jersey Is The Smartest State In America

The rest of the country can say what they want about New Jersey, and they usually do. Now they can add 'smartest state' to their conversation.

We already knew it. We live here, so it doesn't surprise us one bit that we were named the smartest state in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. We're also not surprised it did surprise the rest of the nation.

It just a reflex reaction for us to think we'll do badly on a study like this. And it's a reflex for every other state to make jokes about New Jersey, so let's hear all the 'smartest state in the country' jokes. We're ready.

So what data was used to determine our very impressive showing in this study? The research looked at several statistics and here are the Garden State stats they found...

High School Graduation Rate in New Jersey...91%

Median SAT score...1090

Adults with bachelor's degree...24.2%

Adults with an advanced degree...14.7%

I also think there are other ways to determine 'smart', and we rank # 1 in my mind for those, too. We are smart decision makers, smart workers, smart parents, smart friends, smart business people, and the list goes on and on.

And we're also the most generous, charitable, caring, giving people I've ever met. So, the rest of the world can keep making their jokes all they want. We can laugh at ourselves as well as anyone else.

But when it comes down to it. We're a strong, smart wonderful state, and I wouldn't want to live anywhere else.

By the way, you have no idea the pressure on me writing the 'smartest state' story. I checked the spelling 11 times and I'm sure I made some grammar errors. No one said I was the smartest guy in the smartest state!

