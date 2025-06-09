There’s just something about the idea of a late-night swim. Hanging out with your friends on a summer night by a New Jersey lake is just one of life’s simplest pleasures.

It’s the kind of thing that looks dreamy in movies or on Instagram, and in a state like New Jersey, we’re home to some really beautiful lakes. It’s no wonder some people wonder, “Can you swim in NJ lakes at night? Is it legal?”.

Well, that’s where things get a little tricky.

Technically, New Jersey does have lots of lakes open to the public, especially in state parks, but there’s a catch.

Swimming is only permitted in designated swimming areas during official hours when lifeguards are on duty.

Are You Allowed To Swim in New Jersey (NJ) Lakes After Dark?

According to the NJ Department of Environmental Protection, those swimming hours are typically between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. (with Island Beach State Park staying open until 6 p.m.).

Outside of those hours? Swimming isn’t allowed.

Now, let’s be honest. The idea of a nighttime lake swim sounds amazing.

You can already picture it as a public area with no crowds, no kids splashing, and no lifeguards blowing whistles.

Maybe you’ve even thought about sneaking down to the lake late at night during a summer getaway or after a backyard BBQ.

Unfortunately, the reality is, there’s no legal option for nighttime swimming in NJ lakes.

State law prohibits it unless you’re in an official swimming area during posted hours.

Many towns also have local ordinances that close lake access entirely at sunset.

So for now? You’ll have to save that magical nighttime swim for your imagination or at least stick to pool parties if you want to take a swim after dark.

