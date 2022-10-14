New Jersey’s Rank When It Comes To Lottery Luck

Everybody dreams of the day they find out the amazing news. You just hit it big with the New Jersey lottery.

Most of us have our dream home already picked out if we win the lottery. As a matter of fact, I once got angry when I drove by my dream lottery home and there was a brand new for sale sign on the lawn. How dare they sell my home?

I’m just one ticket away from buying that house! I doubled my ticket purchases that week just to be on the safe side. I think you all know what happened.

The most popular phrase on my New Jersey Lottery app is “ sorry, this is not a winning ticket” but we still hope and pray and try every chance we get. And to tell you the truth, If you’re talking Powerball, New Jersey isn’t a bad state to live in.

It turns out that the Garden State has had its fair share of Powerball jackpot winners over the years.

So if you’ve ever practiced your exit speech to your boss in the shower or in the car, the rehearsals may actually pay off someday. New Jersey is home to 11 Powerball winners over the years, according to Powerball.net, and that’s actually pretty impressive.

That ranks the Garden State as the 14th highest state in the nation for Powerball winners.

We’re still a far cry from the winningest state, Indiana, which has scored a whopping 39 times. That’s 8 more than any other state.

So while New Jersey represents a good opportunity to be a jackpot winner, I wouldn’t recommend talking to the boss or that fancy real estate agent just yet.

