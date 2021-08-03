New Jersey Native Sydney McLaughlin Wins Gold in Women’s 400M Hurdles

Congratulations are in order to one of New Jersey's own. Sydney McLaughlin got an early birthday present tonight after winning Gold in the Women's 400 Meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 21 year old Olympian will be turning 22 years old on August 7th and what better way to start a new year than bringing back home a medal to the Garden State.

McLaughlin had finished in first place during her first race at the Olympics with a time of 54.65. She also finished first during semifinals and came in with an amazing time of 53.03.

Moments ago in the final race, McLaughlin finished with a time of 51.46 breaking her original record.

Back during the Olympic trials, McLaughlin became the world record holder in the women's 400 meter hurdles with a blazing time of 51.90 seconds!

Mclaughlin was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey and grew up in Dunellen. She joins Trenton, New Jersey's own Athing Mu to be natives from the garden state to make history in Tokyo this year. Earlier today, Mu took home a gold medal in the women's 800M race. She is the first woman from the United States to win this specific race since 1968. And she's only 19 years old. She ran an impressive time of 1:55:21.

Clearly we birth legends around here!

Word on the street is that there is a welcome home party for Mu in Trenton once the games are over. I say we should have one for McLaughlin as well.