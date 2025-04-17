Renting these days feels like a never-ending struggle.

Prices are up, spots go fast, and just finding a place that doesn’t wreck your budget is a win in itself.

Whether you’re moving out for the first time or just trying to find a better deal, rent has become one of the biggest stressors for a lot of people.

It’s no secret that rent prices have jumped up pretty fast over the past few years, but paychecks haven’t really followed.

New Jersey Cities Are The Best in America for Renters

It’s gotten to the point where even finding an affordable place feels like hitting the jackpot.

On a good note, there’s actually some good news for renters in New Jersey.

Which New Jersey Cities Are The Best For Renters?

According to a new study from WalletHub, two cities in the state landed on the list for the most affordable rent compared to income.

Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City came in at number 111 out of 182 cities, with renters spending about 24 percent of their income on rent.

That’s actually not too bad when you consider the national average is usually around 30 percent.

Newark, NJ

Newark was also on the list, ranking 181st, but renters there are spending closer to 33 percent of their income, which is definitely on the higher side.

Still, it’s helpful to know where things stand if you’re apartment hunting in New Jersey.

Plus, while neither city is exactly it shows that there are still places where rent isn’t totally out of control, especially compared to other parts of the country.

