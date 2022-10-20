Here’s Why These 11 NJ Restaurants Featured on the Food Network Sadly Closed After Appearing on TV

We often hear about all of the places featured on the different shows on The Food Network, especially Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

My family and I have made it a point to visit as many of the restaurants that Guy's visited in our area.

We've been to the Brownstone Pancake Factory in Edgewater, The Grilled Cheese and Crabcake Company in Somers Point, Bagel Street in Plainsboro, and even, Piccini in Ocean City just to name a few.

Have you ever wondered what happened to these restaurants after the cameras stopped rolling?

Many are still open, but some aren't open anymore. So I've got a complete list of the closed New Jersey restaurants that appeared on the network posted below.

So let's start with the obvious question: why does it happen?

Is the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Or Food Network) Curse a Real Thing?

Some call appearing on one of these shows a bit of a curse. After all, if many are closing... why is it?

Well, for starters, as you can imagine appearing on national TV makes your restaurant immediately popular. So that's probably why Guy reminds restaurant owners that they're about to see an INSANE increase in sales in a short time frame.

"It's a huge responsibility. One owner told me it changed the economic profile of his family," Guy told Foodnetwork.com

So if an owne (or business) isn't ready for the immediate (and insane) spike in business, word will likely spread that they're not up to par. And you don't get a second chance in that type of business, as we all know.

Now let's dig deeper...