The warmer months are finally here! You know what that means? That means it's time for all of the warm activities like going to the park, going to the zoo, and going to the aquarium. Going to the aquarium is actually one of my favorite things to do as soon as it starts to get nice outside because it just puts me in a better mood. Well I have some really good news. The New Jersey Sea Life Aquarium is opening in May at American Dream Mall.

The brand new Sea Life Aquarium at the American Dream Mall is set to open up on May 4th of this year. This aquarium is huge. It's 25,000 square feet. The theme of the aquarium is pretty cool as well. It's entire theme is based around famous landmarks around New York City, in which they call it, “City Under The Sea.”

This is the first year that the aquarium will be officially open. It was supposed to open last year on April 23rd 2020, but as we know covid-19 struck and everything had to shut down. I was honestly scared that the mall was never going to reopen. The mall just opened a couple months before the pandemic hit the US.

According to silive.com, New Jersey’s SEA LIFE will be home to more than 3,000 creatures, with approximately 75 to 100 different species of fish and invertebrates from local and international waters. The aquarium will be home to both freshwater and salt saltwater animals.