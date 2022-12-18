Are These Really New Jersey’s Top 5 Favorite Christmas Side Dishes?

Christmas is almost here! Yes, it's a time for religion, gift giving, and gathering with friends and family, but we're also excited about the food!

For Thanksgiving, the turkey takes precedence as the most important dish, and for Christmas, it's the Christmas ham. But the Christmas ham would be nothing without its all-star supporting cast of the side dishes!

Stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato souffle, collard greens, mac and cheese... the list goes on and on, and my stomach is grumbling just thinking about it! But let's put the side dishes head to head, because why not?

Welcome to the Battle of the Side Dishes!

So what are the most popular Christmas side dishes in New Jersey in 2022? Time2Play crunched all the delicious data. Here's what they say are New Jersey's favorite Christmas side dishes. But honestly... I have to question some of them.

1. Stuffed Mushrooms

For a party hors d'oeuvre, sure. But I've never seen stuffed mushrooms taking precedence on a Christmas dinner table.

2. Creamed Spinach

Again, sure. Creamed spinach is delicious, but a Top 5 Christmas side dish? Over mashed potatoes?? Be for real.

3. Deviled Eggs

You put deviled eggs out as an appetizer before Christmas dinner. Have you ever seen deviled eggs on a main Christmas dinner plate beside the ham, casserole, mashed potatoes and turkey? Waste of precious plate space.

4. Mac and Cheese

Absolutely. 100%. Mac and cheese should be Top 3 in my humble opinion.

5. Cranberry sauce

Cranberry sauce is an accessory to other side dishes, but still very crucial. If the cranberry sauce is forgotten, your mother/wife will send you out to hunt for a can even when it's 1 hour until dinner time. It deserves a space on this list.

What do YOU think? Personally I'm surprised stuffing didn't make the top 5. Don't be afraid to tell us what you would add or omit from this list!

