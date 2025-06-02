Supporting local businesses isn't just about shopping small, it's about investing in the heart of our community.

These neighborhood gems bring character, comfort, and connection to our towns, and I truly believe that when they grow, we all benefit.

We have a local gem in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, called U.S Mr. Ice Cream. The shop itself is located at 1737 Princeton Avenue.

Every person who has gotten the chance to make a trip to this adorable ice cream shop leaves a lifelong customer.

Read More: 24/7 Emergency Pet Vet Coming Soon to Princeton, NJ

The staff is beyond friendly, and the sundaes, milkshakes, and more are amazing.

This summer, US Mr Ice Cream is making a small but important change to enhance your experience.

They've added a second service window, one dedicated to ordering and the other to pickup.

The team’s main focus is to make sure you’re getting your treats quicker than ever before while leaving with the same great quality.

Popular Ice Cream Shop in Lawrenceville, NJ Makes Change

"To help improve your experience, we've opened a second window - one for ordering and one for pickup. We believe this simple change will make a real difference in getting you your treats quicker and more smoothly."

So, the next time you're in the mood for a sweet treat, stop by US Mr. Ice Cream. Not only will you love every single bite, but you'll also be supporting a local business that's committed to serving the community! Make sure to give them a try!

13 Famous Musicians You Didn’t Know Are From New Jersey From New Jersey to Hollywood, these celebs all spent some time in The Garden State before making it big! Gallery Credit: Gianna