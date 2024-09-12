How To Register To Vote, Request a Mail-In Ballot & More In New Jersey – #Vote2024

Your voice, your vote... in our democracy they matter. They make our community and our country stronger. So make your vote count.

ELIGIBILITY:

To register to vote in New Jersey, you must be: a US Citizen, a resident of the county for 30 days before the election, and a person not serving a sentence of incarceration.

The age requirement in New Jersey recently changed, you may REGISTER to vote if you're at least 17 years old, but you may not vote until you've reached the age of 18.

DEADLINES:

The registration deadline to vote in the next election is 21 days prior to Election Day.

For the 2024 presidential election, the deadline to register to vote in the State of New Jersey will be Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

REGISTER TO VOTE ONLINE:

To register online, you will need your date of birth and a valid form of identification (which can be a driver's license, a non-drive ID card, or a social security number).

If registering with a social security number, you will need to provide a digital signature. If you are not able to do that, you can not register online so you'll need to register by mail.

REGISTER BY MAIL:

You can access forms by county on the NJ Divison of Elections website. They must be mailed back to your county clerk's offices by the deadline (21 days prior to Election Day).

These forms vary by county:

REGISTER IN PERSON:

Registration Application Forms are available from the Division of Elections, the Commissioners of Registration office in the County where you live, or from your Municipal Clerk.

Registration forms are also available at the Division of Motor Vehicle offices.

You can also register to vote at the same time you are applying for assistance or service at some of the state's agencies including WIC, the Office of Disability Services, and more.

Click here for more details.

HOW TO VOTE IN NEW JERSEY:

There are three ways to vote in this year's General Election (you can vote by mail, in-person early voting, at your polling place on Election Day).

VOTE IN-PERSON ON ELECTION DAY:

You may vote in person at your polling place from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. You can view your polling place on the polling locations page on the state's website.

IN-PERSON EARLY VOTING:

The new option enables all registered voters to casttheir ballot in person, using a voting machine during the in-person early voting period, when its convenient for your schedule.

IF you're voting EARLY, you can cast your ballot at ANY of the county's in-person voting locations. Find them by visiting here.

In-person early voting will take place from October 26 through November 3. Locations will be open from at least 10 am until 10 pm Mondays through Saturday, and at least from 10 am until 6 pm on Sundays.

VOTE BY MAIL:

Registered voters can apply for a vote-by-mail ballot. Instructions can be found here on the Vote.NJ.Gov website.

If you would like to receive your ballot by mail you must request your ballot not less than 7 days before an election.

There are three options to return your Mail Ballot:

If returning it by mail, it must be postmarked on or before 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

If returning it to a secure ballot drop box, you must place it in one of your county's secure boxes by 8:00 p.m. on election day. Find a list of drop ox locations on the Voter website for NJ.

If returning it to the board of Elections office, it must be returned by 8:00 p.m. on eElection Day. You can find your county Elections Official's contact information here.

All registered voters in New Jersey will receive a mail-in ballot this year. As of late September, they're currently being printed and delivered to addresses across the state. If you do not receive your mail-in ballot by October 12, the state's Attorney General says to contact your County Clerk. Click here for that information.

TRACKING YOUR MAIL-IN BALLOT:

You can track the status of your ballot on the State of New Jersey's Voter Information Portal. You'll be able to see when your ballot has been received by Election Officials.

Tracking your ballot requires an account to be created on the NJ Voter Information System. Learn more by clicking here.

