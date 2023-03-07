This Is Exactly How Much New Jersey Loves A Really Good Glass Of Wine

Every day is pretty much a long day in New Jersey, and the only truly civilized way to wind down after a typical Garden State day is with a nice glass of your favorite wine. Did you ever wonder how New Jersey ranks when it comes to wine-loving states?

We have so many reasons over the course of a typical New Jersey day to wind ourselves into a big ball of stress, and sometimes you just need to unwind all that anxiety with a nice adult beverage with dinner or at the end of the day.

There is no question that one of the top elixirs chosen here in the Garden State is a nice glass of wind, which almost always does the trick.

If it was solely based on stress per capita, there is little doubt that New Jersey would be among the top wine-consuming states in America.

The folks at Vine Pair, of course, did not base their findings solely on that, but they did determine the rankings of every single state in the nation to determine which are the top wine-drinking states in the nation.

It turns out that based on sheer gallons of wine consumed, the Garden State has a pretty impressive showing in the top 10 in the nation.

To be exact, we rank 6th, with a whopping 34.8 million gallons of wine, and that's a lot of wine. Having said that, aren't you a little disappointed that we weren't #1? New Jersey, the wine capital of the world, has a nice ring to it.

For the record, California is the official wine capital of America, and there is no surprise there.

