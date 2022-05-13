Ocean County, NJ Winery Named The Best In New Jersey

Is there a state where we need a nice glass of wine more after a long workday than right here in New Jersey? We think not.

There is no question we love our wine here in the Garden State, and it turns out we make some pretty good wine here in New Jersey, too.

As a matter of fact, when it comes to wineries, one well-respected national publication says we have New Jersey's best winery right here in Ocean County.

We never have to go far for a really good glass, or bottle, of wine here in the Garden State, and it's really nice when a winery right in our backyard gets honored.

The site Eat This, Not That gave itself the very enviable task of scouring the nation in an attempt to come up with the best winery in every single state in the nation. That's good work if you can get it.

When it comes to the Garden State, the publication chose one winery that seems to rise above the rest in New Jersey, and it's in Ocean County.

Congratulations to Laurita Winery in New Egypt for getting this really nice honor. It really is an awesome place.

So where did the name "Laurita" come from? It's really a sweet story. It is derived from combining the first names of the owners' moms. Combine Laura and Rita and you have a great name for a winery.

Laurita is well known as a wedding destination, and they also always have a full schedule of fun events just waiting for you.

We once again congratulate Laurita Winery for being named the best winery in New Jersey.

